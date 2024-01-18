Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

