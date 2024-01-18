Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

