Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Zuora worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.
Insider Transactions at Zuora
In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,635. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Zuora Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
