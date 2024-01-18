Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.98 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

