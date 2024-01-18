Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fluor worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

