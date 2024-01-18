Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,458 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of PagerDuty worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,933,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $1,241,828. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

