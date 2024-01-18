Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading Down 11.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parex Resources traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.82. Approximately 423,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 243,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.73.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,016.00. In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,425 shares of company stock worth $38,115. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$515.18 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4861407 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

