Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $991.80

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 991.80 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 991.80 ($12.62), with a volume of 81039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 979.80 ($12.47).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 930 ($11.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.91).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 958.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 901.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,398.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,729.97). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

