Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,818,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

