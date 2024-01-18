Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

