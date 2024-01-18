Peter Scher Sells 1,812 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $25.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

