Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,719,813.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14.
- On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.
NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $762.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 331,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
