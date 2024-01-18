Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.25.

Get Plexus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 30.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $3,522,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Plexus by 24.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Plexus by 89.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.