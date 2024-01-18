PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.41

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 142711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.