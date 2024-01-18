Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Popular

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after buying an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 786,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after buying an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,772,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.