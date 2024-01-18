Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 102.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.