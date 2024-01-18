Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares changing hands.
Premaitha Health Trading Up 2.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.10.
About Premaitha Health
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
