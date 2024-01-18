Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.77), with a volume of 967806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Premier Foods

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,303.69 ($4,203.70). 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.