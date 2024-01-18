PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

