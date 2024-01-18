Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.27 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

