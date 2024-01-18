Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.20 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.58-4.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

