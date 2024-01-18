Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

