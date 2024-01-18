PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 97,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 962,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $500,877 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

