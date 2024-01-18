Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Boosted by Analyst

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

