Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,768,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,874,195 shares.The stock last traded at $45.44 and had previously closed at $44.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

