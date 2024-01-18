QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.40 ($5.65).

A number of research firms have recently commented on QQ. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.92) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.73) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 331.20 ($4.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

