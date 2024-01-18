QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

