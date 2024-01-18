Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 12.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 708,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,467,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $977.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 over the last ninety days. 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

