Raymond James & Associates Acquires 424 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

