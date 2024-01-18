Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

