Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 33.7% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $13.52 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.