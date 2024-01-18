Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,882,000 after purchasing an additional 681,736 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,396,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

