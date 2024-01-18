Raymond James & Associates Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

