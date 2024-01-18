Raymond James & Associates Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

