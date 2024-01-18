Raymond James & Associates Has $5.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 170,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $53.47.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.