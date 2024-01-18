Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €27.46 ($30.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). The business had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STVN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($35.90).

Read Our Latest Research Report on STVN

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.