Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

