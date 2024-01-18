Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

