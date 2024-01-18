Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,619 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 957.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in SJW Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

