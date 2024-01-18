Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Concentrix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXC. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

