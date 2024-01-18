Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $271.43 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $212.07 and a one year high of $274.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.33.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

