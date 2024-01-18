Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

