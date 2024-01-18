Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,432 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

