Raymond James & Associates Takes $6.12 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:UJUL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

