Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

