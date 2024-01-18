Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,925,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,925,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,181 shares of company stock valued at $14,106,204.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

