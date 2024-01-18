Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.61%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

