Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

