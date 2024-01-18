Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of NET Power worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,000,000.

Shares of NPWR opened at $8.96 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

