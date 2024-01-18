Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $49,072,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.